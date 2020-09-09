Willie Moore Jr Show
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: Be Like a Bulldog When Going After Your Goals [VIDEO]

In order to get through tough times, you have to make up your mind to do it. Determination is the attitude that makes you keep going in spite of the challenges, and this week, Dr. Willie Jolley is encouraging listeners to hold on during the storm!  

