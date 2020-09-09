New ‘Black-ish’ Spin-off ‘Old-ish’ to Star Laurence Fishburne and Jenifer Lewis

A new “Black-ish” spinoff is in the works over at ABC, this time focusing on the elders in the Johnson family.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new show titled “Oldish” will center on Earl “Pops” Johnson (Laurence Fishburne) and Ruby Johnson (Jenifer Lewis). This would mark the fourth installment of the “Black-ish” franchise, after “Grown-ish,” and “Mixed-ish.” The original series stars Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross.

THR writes that the elder Johnsons will “move to a rapidly gentrifying neighborhood of Los Angeles” and it’s there that they’ll “meet characters who represent the old and new faces of the community as they try to make it work as a married couple again.”

“Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris will write and executive produce the new series.

Meanwhile, season 7 of “Black-ish” is set to air on ABC on October 4. “Mixed-ish” can also be found on ABC, while Freeform airs “Grown-ish.”

