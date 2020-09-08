TMZ broke the news that Rihanna was spotted in Santa Monica in an Escalade parked outside of Giorgio Baldi restaurant while waiting for curbside service.

The pesky paparazzi spotted the songstress and snapped pics her inside the car. At one point Rih removed her sunglasses and the Fenty founder was seen sporting a black eye and some swelling in her face.

The Internet then went crazy with theories that the Bajan songstress might have been a victim of violence, but that’s UNTRUE, says her rep.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the singer’s representative said she was “healing quickly” after an E-Scooter fall.

“Rihanna is completely fine now but flipped over on an electric scooter last week and bruised her forehead and face,” the star’s representative was quoted as saying. Luckily there were no major injuries and she is healing quickly.”

TMZ also spoke with the rep and added; “We’re told it looks worse than it is and she’s healing.”

TMZ is saying Rihanna fell in a scooter accident pic.twitter.com/78n0sdtDMR — GlockTopickz (@Glock_Topickz) September 5, 2020

*Wipes forehead* Phew, what a relief.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

Rihanna Recovering After An Electric Scooter Accident was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com