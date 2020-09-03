Season two winner of Sunday Best, Y’anna Crawley, called in this week and not only dished on her new devotional, but debuted her brand new song titled “Reasons.” Listen up top!
Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!
CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE WILLIE MOORE SHOW LIVE FROM 3-7PM EST
Sign up for our newsletter:
HEAD TO THE WILLIEMOOREJRSHOW.COM
Y’Anna Crawley Talks New Devotional, Debuts New Song “Reasons” [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com
Also On Black America Web:
More From BlackAmericaWeb