Willie Moore Jr Show
HomeWillie Moore Jr ShowWillie Moore Jr. Show Trending

Y’Anna Crawley Talks New Devotional, Debuts New Song “Reasons” [EXCLUSIVE]

Season two winner of Sunday Best, Y’anna Crawley, called in this week and not only dished on her new devotional, but debuted her brand new song titled “Reasons.” Listen up top!

 

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on FacebookTwitter and Instagram!

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE WILLIE MOORE SHOW LIVE FROM 3-7PM EST

Sign up for our newsletter:

 

HEAD TO THE WILLIEMOOREJRSHOW.COM

 

Y’Anna Crawley Talks New Devotional, Debuts New Song “Reasons” [EXCLUSIVE]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Black America Web:
The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
10 photos
More From BlackAmericaWeb
Represent The Vote
Photos
Close