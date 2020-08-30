COLOSSIANS 3:12 (NLT):

Since God chose you to be the holy people whom he loves, you must clothe yourselves with tenderhearted mercy, kindness, humility, gentleness, and patience.

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

EXPLANATION:

We are chosen by God to be a “holy” people (as He is holy). He loves us and we are expected to be set apart from the unsaved lifestyles of the world by clothing ourselves with these qualities and bind them together in love!

Sign up for our newsletter:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Scripture For The Week “We Are A Chosen People” was originally published on 955thelou.com

Also On Black America Web: