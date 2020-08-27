Barack Obama Praises The NBA & WNBA For Leading Boycott & Calling For Police Reform

While its crickets from the White House as another Black man was viciously gunned down by the police, our forever President, Barack Obama, is still speaking up and commending those taking action.

Following the monumental decision that saw NBA & WNBA superstars say enough, put down the basketball and boycott games in the wake of Jacob Blake’s shooting, and the protests that immediately followed, Barack Obama has chimed in. The 44th President of the United States praised both professional sports leagues for their decision to not play in response to the Blake, an unarmed Black man being shot in the back seven times by a Kenosha police officer leaving him paralyzed.

In his tweet that featured the clip of Doc Rivers passionately driving home the point that “this country doesn’t love us,” Obama wrote:

“I commend the players on the @Bucks for standing up for what they believe in, coaches like @DocRivers, and the @NBA and @WNBA for setting an example. It’s going to take all our institutions to stand up for our values.”

Obama is one of the many who reacted to the Bucks decision to not play their game 5 playoff matchup, which kicked off a snowball effect across the sports world.

Photo: NurPhoto / Getty

