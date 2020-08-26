Le’Andria Johnson Debuts New Song, “Hold On” [LISTEN]

Any day Le’Andria Johnson releases new music is a good day. Her powerhouse vocals are a blessing!
In her new ballad, “Hold On,” Johnson encourages listeners to “hold onto God’s unchanging hand” in every moment. Take a listen below.
