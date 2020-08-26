Get Up! Mornings: Is It Of God? [VIDEO]

In this Faith Walk, Erica Campbell encourages listeners to examine the situations and make sure God gets the glory in each. Make sure your foundation and reasons for doing something are rooted in faith.
