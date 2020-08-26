In this Faith Walk, Erica Campbell encourages listeners to examine the situations and make sure God gets the glory in each. Make sure your foundation and reasons for doing something are rooted in faith.

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

Sign up for our newsletter:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Get Up! Mornings: Is It Of God? [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Black America Web: