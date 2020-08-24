April Ryan Talks About The RNC, Calls It “Hate Convention”

The 2020 Republican National Convention is slated to begin tonight (August 24).

Journalist April Ryan calls into the Russ Parr Morning Show to give her perspective on the event.

Ryan believes Trump’s goal is to continue being divisive and this year’s speaker line-up reflects that. For example, the St. Louis couple who brandished guns at Black Lives Matter protesters have been invited to speak at the RNC.

Check out the interview above to hear more about this. Plus, get details about Ryan’s upcoming interview with Ice Cube.

