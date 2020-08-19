RussRant: Save The Apologies [WATCH]

The Charlotte Hornets suspended their radio announcer after he tweeted the n-word instead of “Nuggets” in a since-deleted tweet.
John Focke joins the list of thousands of people who have made similar flubs. Whether it was intentional or not, Russ Parr is saying, “save the the apologies.”
Check it out below:
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE RUSS PARR SHOW LIVE FROM 6AM – 10AM EST
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
Also On Black America Web:
More From BlackAmericaWeb