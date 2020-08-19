Russ Parr Morning Show
#RussRant: Save The Apologies [WATCH]

The Charlotte Hornets suspended their radio announcer after he tweeted the n-word instead of “Nuggets” in a since-deleted tweet.

John Focke joins the list of thousands of people who have made similar flubs. Whether it was intentional or not, Russ Parr is saying, “save the the apologies.”

Check it out below:

08/19/20

08/19/20



 

Close