Chrissy Teigen, John Legend Expecting Baby No. 3

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s baby No. 3 for John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.

The couple revealed they are expecting in Gary Clark Jr., is from Legend’s recent album “Bigger Love.” The video, shot in Mexico, was directed by Nabil Elderkin, who introduced Legend to Teigen 14 years ago.

Legend and Teigen were married in 2013.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE