Kandi & Todd Opening New Restaurant, ‘Blaze’ Steak & Seafood Named After Their Baby Girl

Kandi and Todd of “RHOA” fame already have THREE Old Lady Gang restaurant locations, one in Atlanta’s Camp Creek Marketplace, one in the State Farm Arena, and another in the city’s Castleberry Hill Neighborhood.

Now the successful entrepreneurs/Real Housewives of Atlanta stars are announcing their latest restaurant; Blaze Steak & Seafood.

The news comes from Todd Tucker himself who excitedly made the announcement on Instagram.

“I live in Southwest Atlanta and always asked why we don’t have certain restaurants in our area (Black Area),” Todd captioned a pic of the establishment. “But I’m not asking any more!”I will build what we want and what we need in our communities!” he added while noting that “they better not let me figure out how to build my own grocery store!”

Kandi’s all for it and added in Todd’s comments; “Make it happen babe!”

Blaze Steak & Seafood is seemingly named after their daughter Blaze Tucker who was born November 22, 2019, via surrogate.

It’s unclear when Blaze restaurant will open but The Tuckers have a “Now Hiring” sign posted outside the door.

You go, girl!

