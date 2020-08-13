The Fresh Prince is coming back to TV, but with a completely new spin.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is returning to television but instead of being a sitcom, the new series will be a drama based on a viral fan-made reimagining created by Morgan Cooper.

Will Smith reportedly loved the idea so much that he and Cooper are teaming to adapt the latter’s dramatic reimagining of the former’s beloved NBC comedy The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, with the reboot titled, Bel-Air.

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

Described as a dramatic take on the beloved ’90s comedy that catapulted Smith to stardom, Bel-Air will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions, and biases of what it means to be a Black man in America today, while still delivering the swagger and fun nods to the original show.

THR also reports that the new show “has been in the works for more than a year,” before noting that the original producers’ Smith, Quincy Jones, and Benny Medina all are returning for the reboot, as well as creators Andy and Susan Borowitz. Cooper will co-write the script with Chris Collins, direct and be credited as an executive producer.

The original Fresh Prince of Bel-Air ran from 1990-1996 on NBC and was produced by Jones, Warner Bros. TV, and what became Universal Television. Smith starred alongside James Avery, Alfonso Ribeiro, Karyn Parsons, Tatyana M. Ali, Joseph Marcell, and Janet Hubert-Whitten/Daphne Maxwell Reid. Smith has remained close with the cast and recently reunited with everyone on Snapchat.

While casting in the series has yet to be announced, the series is currently being shopped around to streaming companies.

Check out Morgan Cooper’s trailer for Bel-Air below.

‘Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Is Getting Reboot With A Dramatic Twist was originally published on hiphopwired.com