Coronavirus Update: 5 Million People Infected With COVID-19 in the U.S.

Over the weekend, the U.S. surpassed five million coronavirus cases, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The first U.S. case of coronavirus was reported on January 21. Almost 163,000 people have lost their lives to the virus.

Five states – California, Florida, Texas, New York and Georgia – account for more than 40% of all U.S. infections.

According to research by the CDC, Hispanic and Black children are much more likely to require hospitalization for COVID-19. Hispanic children about eight times as likely as white children to be hospitalized, while Black children were five times as likely.

The analysis of 576 children hospitalized for the virus across 14 states found that one out of three was admitted to the ICU. One silver lining is that the fatality rate among children with severe COVID-19 remains low. The findings come as school districts across the country work to reopen schools and find alternatives to learning as the pandemic continues.

An employee at a San Quentin State Prison in California died from COVID-19 on Sunday, making the staff member the eights California prison employee to die from the virus.

There are currently 1,048 staff members confirmed to have the virus.

Over 250,00 bikers have descended on South Dakota for the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, despite warnings from medical experts, who warn the gathering has the potential to be a “super spreader event.”

The governor of the state welcomes the visitors for the event August 7-16, who come from all over the country. South Dakota has recorded 9,477 coronavirus cases and 146 deaths as of Saturday. Local officials in the area have expressed concern about the potential for the virus to spread through the community after the 10-day event.

