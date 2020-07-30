R. Kelly is still trying to work his way out of a possible prison sentence anyway he can. He says the court’s game of hide and go seek isn’t giving him a proper shot to build his defense.

As exclusively reported by FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

In response the Chicago native says that the court has failed to show any proof that he or his team has pestered any witnesses in his past trials. As per a letter submitted to the presiding judge by his attorney if the identities are not revealed he at least wants them disclosed to his defense team so they may be able to identify jurors who may have any bias against the crooner. The judge has yet to make a decision on the motion.

R. Kelly and his co-defendants Derrell McDavid and Milton Brown face child pornography , kidnapping, forced labor and suppression evidence charges.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Photo: E. JASON WAMBSGANS

R. Kelly Claims He Isn’t Getting A Fair Trial Due To Anonymous Jury was originally published on hiphopwired.com