Brian Courtney Wilson called in to the Get Up! Mornings Show to discuss his new song, “Inner City Blues (Makes Me Wanna Holler),” which is a cover of Marvin Gaye’s classic song of the same title.

In the interview up top, Wilson reveals what inspired the remake, plus shares the importance of empowerment and hope in this season.

Brian Courtney Wilson Reveals What Inspired His Cover Of Marvin Gaye’s “Inner City Blues (Makes Me Wanna Holler)” was originally published on getuperica.com

