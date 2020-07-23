Erykah Badu Announces ‘Entangled’ Line of Vagina-Scented Incense

Erykah Badu has announced a new line of vagina-scented incense called “Entanglement,” which she plans to sell on her online store “all thru august,” she said.

The singer has clearly been inspired by the Jada Pinkett Smith/August Alsina affair drama.

Alsina, 27, revealed the 2016 affair during a recent interview with Angela Yee and claimed that Will Smith gave his approval. A rep for the superstar couple initially called his claims untrue.

Pinkett Smith, however, admitted during a recent episode of her “Red Table Talk” series that she had an “entanglement” with the singer about four years ago.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Badu announced her new “premium incense” on Instagram on Monday.

“BADU PUSSY II : ENTANGLEMENT.. cause you deserve it! Choose your flavor. Follow instructions written on packaging … 5 new aromas to wake up any room. All Thru August,” the soul songstress wrote.

Following the infamous episode of “Red Table Talk,” Twitter users mocked Jada’s use of “entanglement” to describe her past secret love affair with August.

The episode sparked endless conversation, with Badu commenting on the topic after users compared her vagina to Jada’s.

“How I get in? I got Midas p***y. My p***y gives you 3 wishes. My p***y put you on the Forbes list. My p***y is the fountain of youth. My p***y sold out in 9 minutes. My p***y cure ailments. My p***y BK on sale FRIDAY!! Y’all trippin. Google me,” she wrote in response.

In February, Badu ventured into the business of incense via her new online store Badu World Market, and the hottest item was her “Premium Incense”, Badu P***y, which sold out in 19 minutes.

In interview with bet.com, she explained why she wasn’t surprised when item sold out within minutes.

“First of all, I’m Erykah Badu,” she said. “Secondly, in this industry, it’s a legend that my box changes people. It changes their influences, their religion, their politics and everything else. So, that’s why I decided to do it.

“I took lots of pairs of my panties, cut them up into little pieces and burned them, even the ash is part of it,” she added. “The people deserve it!”.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE