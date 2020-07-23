C.T. Vivian: A Life Well-Lived, A Man Greatly Loved

What You Need To Know:

Reverend C.T. Vivian was laid to rest Thursday following a celebration of a life well-lived and a man greatly loved. One of the soldiers in the fight for voting rights and equality for over 60 years, Dr. Vivian was lauded by family and friends at a private funeral Thursday in Atlanta. “His love of people, books, poetry and his dear wife, Octavia, were among the themes of the remembrances.

In the age of coronavirus, the funeral was limited to family and close friends, socially distant at Providence Missionary Baptist Church and streamed across the world. The civil rights icon was remembered for his personal touch, seeing the good in everyone and a love for driving as if he were racing professionals like Lewis Hamilton.

Video tributes were made by close friends like Ambassador Andrew Young and baseball legend Henry Aaron. Vice President Joe Biden called Dr. Vivian a man, “whose faith in the power of non-violence helped change our nation.” And Oprah Winfrey talked about working on a project with Mr. Vivian for her talk show and the profound impact he had on an audience of white women when talking about racism.

In closing her remarks, Madame Winfrey quoted Maya Angelou, stating, “we are better because he existed.”

Thursday’s funeral was preceded by a viewing and ceremony held in the rotunda of the Georgia Capitol Wednesday afternoon. Reverend Vivian was the first civilian African-American man to lie in state at the Georgia Capitol.

Thursday evening the Lewis family released the schedule of ceremonies celebrating the life of Congressman John Lewis-from Alabama to Washington, DC to his final resting place in Atlanta, GA.

Saturday – Troy, Ala and Selma, Alabama

A Service Celebrating “The Boy from Troy”

Trojan Arena, Troy University

10:00 am – 11:00 am CT

This ceremony is open to the public, but seating is limited. Participants must obtain a ticket in the parking lot of the arena upon arrival to enter the facility. Due to the needs required to maintain social distancing, only 800 public seats are available.

Rep. Lewis Lies in Repose

Trojan Arena, Troy University

11:00 am – 2:00 pm CT

Open to the public. Attendees will be required to wear face and mouth coverings.

Selma Honors Congressman John Robert Lewis: 1940-2020

Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church

6:00 pm – 8:00 pm CT

Given COVID-19 precautions, this event is not open to the public. Attendees will be required to wear face and mouth coverings.

Rep. Lewis Lies in Repose

Brown Chapel A.ME. Church

8:00 pm – 11:00 pm CT

Open to the public. Attendees will be required to wear face and mouth coverings.

“#Good Trouble: Courage, Sacrifice & the Long March for Freedom”

Sunday – Selma, Ala and Montgomery, Alabama

The Final Crossing

Edmund Pettus Bridge

10:00 am CT

The public is invited to view the processional as it travels from Brown Chapel to the Edmund Pettus Bridge. Attendees will be required to wear face and mouth coverings.

Receiving Ceremony

Alabama State Capitol

Front Entrance Hall State Capitol

2:00 pm – 2:15 pm CT

Rep. John Lewis Lies in State

Alabama State Capitol

3:00 pm – 7:00 pm CT

Open to the public. Attendees will be required to wear face and mouth coverings.

Monday & Tuesday – Washington D.C.

THE CONSCIENCE OF THE CONGRESS

Washington, D.C.

Special Ceremony

Rotunda, United States Capitol

Mon., July 27, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Rep. John Lewis Lies in State

United States Capitol

Mon., July 27, 3:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Tues., July 28, 8:00 am – 10:00 pm

Given COVID-19 precautions, Rep. Lewis will lie in state at the top of the East Front Steps of the U.S. Capitol for the public viewing, and the public will file past on the East Plaza. Per the Washington, D.C. Mayor’s order, masks will be required to enter the line, which will begin at the corner of First and East Capitol Streets NE. Social distancing will also be strictly enforced. Given expected high temperatures and the potential for inclement weather, members of the public are encouraged to bring water and umbrellas.

Wednesday – Atlanta

ATLANTA’S SERVANT LEADER

Special Ceremony

Rotunda, Georgia State Capitol

2:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Rep. John Lewis Lies in State

Rotunda, Georgia State Capitol

3:00 pm – 7:00 pm

8:00 pm – 8:00 am

Open to the public. Attendees will be required to wear face and mouth coverings.

Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Omega Service

Rotunda, Georgia State Capitol

7:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Attendees will be required to wear face and mouth coverings.

Thursday – Atlanta

A LIFETIME OF SERVICE

A Celebration of Life

Ebenezer Baptist Church Horizon Sanctuary

11:00 am

Given COVID-19 precautions, this event is not open to the public. Attendees will be required to wear face and mouth coverings.

Internment

South-View Cemetery

People can post video, photos, songs, or any kind of virtual tribute to Rep. Lewis using #BelovedCommunity or #HumanDignity or leave a written tribute at www.theJohnLewisLegacy.com.

