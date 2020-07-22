Tamar Braxton In Stable Condition After Suicide Attempt

New details about Tamar Braxton’s attempt to commit suicide are emerging. While we’re still in disbelief the Love & War songstress tried to take her own life, but there may have been signs leading up the incident.

According to her boyfriend David Adefeso, who found the reality TV star unconscious, Tamar had mentioned how upset she was with WeTV, the network that owns her family show Braxton Family Values. David claims Tamar expressed she felt like WeTV was pissed producers exploited her childhood trauma for ratings.

Tamar called producers “cruel white slave masters” who were “destroying a great Black family” in the leaked suicide note. David can be heard emotionally calling out the network in the recently released 911 call.

“She was very angry earlier on. She’s had trouble with the network, the company she’s working with, and they did something today,” he told the 911 operator. “F**king network,” he yelled.

Tamar reportedly left a note before taking a dangerous dose of prescription pills and alcohol. David also revealed Tamar was taking medicine for depression.

“And it’s come to this,” David added, “When do you get free? At what point are you really free? They’ve taken away her happiness, everything.”

Prior to the attempt, Tamar penned a letter to producers blaming them for making her suicidal.

In the letter, she wrote,

“The final stake into the heart of my family” was “the day you dug up a secret I’d never shared with anyone, a secret I was so ashamed to talk about that I hid it even from my own mom: the fact that I had been assaulted and raped repeatedly from age 6 to age 16, sometimes multiple times a day.”

She added, that the secret, which was exposed on the show in front of her family and 100 crew members. “You broke me that day and I considered ending my own life then for the shame I felt!”

She is currently in stable condition, TMZ reports.

