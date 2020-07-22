Willie Moore Jr Show
BET ‘Sunday Best’ Winner Melvin Crispell III Releases New Single, “Wonderful Is Your Name” Song

21st Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration - Show

Source: Johnny Louis / Getty

If you’re in need of some feel good music, this is it. 

BET’s Sunday Best season 9 winner, Melvin Crispell III, released a new song called “Wonderful Is Your Name” as the first track off his upcoming debut full-length album, I’ve Got A Testimony. 

The song, which was written by Crispell’s late father, Melvin Crispell Jr., was produced by Jevon Hill and released under his deal as RCA Inspiration’s newest artist. Check it out below!

 

was originally published on getuperica.com

