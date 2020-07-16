Several Five Guys employees have been fired or suspended after refusing service to a group of Alabama police officers. The incident occurred at a restaurant in Daphne earlier this month, and was confirmed in a Facebook post by the company.
STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
Officers visiting the location claim that upon entering the restaurant, a group of employees turned their backs to deny service. One of the employees allegedly said, “I’m not serving them.” Subsequently, the restaurant confirmed the termination of the employees, noting they’d temporarily shut down for service training.
View this post on Instagram
HU Staff: Ariela Anis @ari.anis Five Guys employees have been fired or suspended after refusing service to a group of Alabama police officers. The incident occurred at a restaurant in Daphne earlier this week, and was confirmed in a Facebook post by the company. ——————————————————————————————— Officers visiting the location claim upon entering the restaurant a group of employees turned their backs to deny service, with one of them saying, “I’m not serving them.” Subsequently, the restaurant confirmed the termination of the employees, noting they’d temporarily shut down for service training. ——————————————————————————————— They wrote, “Five Guys and the Daphne, AL franchise want to thank the Daphne Police Department for their support in working together toward a resolution. The actions the Daphne, AL franchise have taken include termination and suspension of the employees involved. ——————————————————————————————— Read more at hollywoodunlocked.com 📸 @gettyimages ——————————————————————————————— If you have a tip or suggestion, or want to talk to us about this story, Text the word “TIP” to 1-310-388-6463
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Five Guys Workers Fired After Refusing To Serve Police Officers
- A Lena Horne Series is Headed to Showtime
- Porsha Williams, Kenny Stills & More Arrested At Breonna Taylor Protest In Louisville
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE