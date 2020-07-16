Five Guys Workers Fired After Refusing To Serve Police Officers

Several Five Guys employees have been fired or suspended after refusing service to a group of Alabama police officers. The incident occurred at a restaurant in Daphne earlier this month, and was confirmed in a Facebook post by the company.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Officers visiting the location claim that upon entering the restaurant, a group of employees turned their backs to deny service. One of the employees allegedly said, “I’m not serving them.” Subsequently, the restaurant confirmed the termination of the employees, noting they’d temporarily shut down for service training.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: