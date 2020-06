People may hold you mistakes over your head and cancel you, but Jesus died on the cross for your value. The conditions of life are not an indication of God’s love for us. Don’t let your own condemnation bring you down. God is a redeemer!

Hear Erica Campbell’s full message up top!

Get Up! Mornings: Does God Throw Any Of Us Away? [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Black America Web: