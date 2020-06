Deitrick Haddon Releases New Song & Tribute Video: “I Can’t Breathe”

via GospelGoodies.com:

Following a recent slew of deaths by police, Deitrick Haddon has responded with a song called “I Can’t Breathe,” which speaks directly to George Floyd’s case and a bunch of cities affected.

“I can’t breathe, your hatred is choking the life out of me,” he sings. “This is supposed to be the land of the free, but look at me. I can’t breathe.”

R&B singer H.E.R., who has gospel roots, also released a song of the same name with the same sentiments. Listen:

A message for the people in the back: Black Lives Matter.

