Coronavirus Update: D.L. Hughley Tests Positive for Covid-19

Comedian and REACH Media radio show personality D.L. Hughley announced he has tested positive for coronavirus. The King of Comedy made the announcement on social media after collapsing on stage during a comedy show in Nashville, Tennessee on Friday night.

In his Instagram video, Hughley revealed he was being treated for extreme exhaustion and dehydration and, after receiving a battery of tests, he was shocked to find out he had coronavirus. He is asymptomatic.

“I didn’t have any symptoms … other classic symptoms I didn’t have, flu like symptoms I didn’t have, shortness of breath, I didn’t have difficulty breathing, I didn’t have a cough, I didn’t have a low grade fever, I still don’t have a fever. I didn’t have a loss of smell or taste. Apparently, I just lost consciousness. So in addition to all the other stuff you have to look out for, if your ass pass[es] out in the middle of a show on stage, you probably need to get tested.”

Hughley added that he is now self-quarantined in his hotel room and will remain there for two weeks.

MORE FROM THE PANDEMIC

At least 30 of Louisiana State University’s 115 football players are quarantined after some members either tested positive for the coronavirus or came into contact with someone who did. In the NFL, multiple staff members at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training center have tested positive for Covid-19.

Officials in parts of southern states including Florida, South Carolina, Georgia and Texas are discovering a shift in the age of people testing positive for Covid-19. Young adults in their 20s and 30s are becoming infected.

While some officials blame the increase on widespread testing, others say the new cases stem from Americans failing to social distance. [READ MORE]

During his Tulsa rally this past weekend, Trump told the crowd that he directed officials to slow down coronavirus testing because of the rising number of cases in the country.

“Here’s the bad part,” he said. “When you do testing to that extent, you’re going to find more people; you’re going to find more cases. So I said to my people, slow the testing down please.”

An administration official told reporters that the president was “obviously kidding” when he said that he asked for a slowdown.

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign confirmed that six staffers assigned to work to prepare for the Tulsa rally have tested positive for coronavirus.

During the early weeks of the pandemic, stores across the country scrambled and failed to keep an adequate supply of toilet paper available for customers. Now banks around the country are running low on nickels, dimes, quarters and even pennies as demand rises. Banks, especially in rural areas, are rationing coins to customers, who still use cash to make daily purchases. Reserves for businesses, who need to make change for consumers, are taking a hit and this is causing some worry.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has assured that the central bank is monitoring the situation closely.

After trending on Twitter last week for all the wrong reasons, movie chain AMC Theatres is reversing its policy on face coverings. The company, along with other movie chains, recently announced that it would not require patrons to wear masks in their theaters.

AMC Ceo Adam Aron explained that the cinema had hoped to avoid “political controversy.”

Regal Cinemas has since updated plans for its July 10 reopening to require masks as well. As of the time of this report, Cinemark had not mandated face coverings.

Apple stores in four states will close its doors again as coronavirus case numbers surge. The states affected by the store closings include Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Arizona.

