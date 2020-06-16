Company Cuts Ties With San Francisco Woman Who Called Cops Over ‘BLM’ Art

UPDATED: Monday, June 15, 2020 – 4:18 p.m. ET

The husband of a white woman who called cops on a man who wrote “Black Lives Matter” in chalk on his own property in San Francisco has been fired over his role in the latest episode of the ongoing “Karen” chronicles of vigilante white women.

On Monday, the financial services firm that employed Lisa Alexander tweeted that his employment had been terminated.

“Raymond James has zero tolerance for racism and discrimination of any kind. An inclusive workplace is fundamental to our culture, one in which people are free to bring their whole selves to their careers, and we expect our associates to conduct themselves appropriately inside and outside the workplace,” the company tweeted. “After an investigation into the circumstances of a video alleging racism by one of our associates, we have concluded that the actions of he and his partner were inconsistent with our values, and the associate is no longer employed by Raymond James.”

Alexander’s husband was identified by CBS San Francisco as a man named Robert Larkin.

