Jekalyn Carr Releases New Live Music Video For “Changing Your Story” [Exclusive Video]

4-time GRAMMY® nominated songwriter and producer Jekalyn Carr, 23, unveiled the encouraging video for her song “Changing Your Story.”

The Billboard Top 15 radio hit was recorded live on October 5, 2019, in Atlanta to a sold-out crowd of 17,000 at Cellairis Amphitheatre during Urban One and Atlanta’s Inspiration Station, Praise 102.5 FM “Praise In The Park”.

The “Changing Your Story” live music video premiered on Carr’s YouTube/Vevo channel on Monday, June 8, and the digital track along with the bonus track “Power of Love” released Friday, June 5.

Watch “Changing Your Story” live music video here.

Download or Stream “Changing Your Story” and “Power of Love” digital track here.

