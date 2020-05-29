As the protests and riots over the murder of George Floyd continue in Minneapolis, more details continue to be revealed about the history of both Floyd and one of the killer cops, Derek Chauvin, and as it turns out they actually shared some backstory together.
KSTP-TV is reporting that both Floyd and Chauvin actually worked security at the same south Minneapolis club at the same time for a minute before Chauvin eventually ended up taking Big Floyd‘s life.
Regardless of whether or not they knew each other, the public is still demanding justice for Floyd and until Chauvin and his cop killing comrades are in charged, indicted and convicted, expect civil unrest to continue. But now that police have release heavily redacted versions of the body cams policed used while murdering Floyd, it seems like we’re bound to once again watch police get away with murder.
George Floyd & His Killer Reportedly Once Worked Security At The Same Club was originally published on hiphopwired.com