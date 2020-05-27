WATCH: What You Need To Know — May 27, 2020: I Can’t Breathe, Again — Freed After 37 Years — Mike Tyson Comeback

1. Another Eric Garner Case? Video Shows Officer Kneeling On Neck Of Black Man Who Died

What You Need To Know:

Is this dejà vu all over again? The FBI is investigating the death of a Black man recorded on the ground repeating, “I can’t breathe,” as a white policeman kept his knee on the man’s neck.

2. White Woman Fired After Calling Police on Innocent Black Man

What You Need To Know:

Despite her apologies, a white woman lost her Wall Street job and her dog after calling the police on a black man and saying “there’s an African American man threatening my life.”

3. Coronavirus Update: Black Hair Stylists And Barbers Struggle To Survive During Pandemic

What You Need To Know:

Beauty and barbershops have been the backbone for entrepreneurship in the Black community for decades.

4. Wrongfully Convicted Man Freed After 37 Years In Prison Takes On “America’s Got Talent”

What You Need To Know:

From one of America’s most dangerous prisons for a crime he did not commit to the center stage of “America’s Got Talent,” Archie Williams has a powerful testimony and talent to share.

5. Is Mike Tyson Fighting Again? $20 Million Bare Knuckle Boxing Deal Offered to 53-Year-Old

What You Need To Know:

Mike Tyson is 53 years old. The former heavyweight champ hasn’t been in a professional boxing match in 15 years, and his last win was 17 years ago.

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

Also On Black America Web: