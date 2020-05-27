Willie Moore Jr Show
Ikea Allowed Muslims To Safely Pray In Their Parking Lot While Social Distancing [Video]

A Group of Muslims needed somewhere to gather and pray so they asked an Ikea if they can use their parking lot to gather for prayer and Ikea said yes!

An Ikea in Germany is being recognized for an act of kindness.

Due to the stay-at-home orders, all houses of prayer are closed but this does not stop people from practicing their religion.

The visual of a group of people getting together peacefully to pray looks so beautiful.

Watch the full video below.

