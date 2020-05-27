An Ikea in Germany is being recognized for an act of kindness.

Due to the stay-at-home orders, all houses of prayer are closed but this does not stop people from practicing their religion.

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

A group of Muslims needed somewhere to gather and pray so they asked an Ikea if they can use their parking lot and Ikea said yes!

The visual of a group of people getting together peacefully to pray looks so beautiful.

Watch the full video below.

Ikea Allowed Muslims To Safely Pray In Their Parking Lot While Social Distancing [Video] was originally published on rnbphilly.com