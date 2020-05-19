Imagine looking for a product to spot treat a blemish and it slowly stripping away your melanin. That’s what happened to Meagan Good after an unlicensed aesthetician gave her a product to treat a sun damaged mark on her forehead that caused her skin to get lighter, the actress revealed in a classy response to a fan who accused her of bleaching her skin.

According to the fan, “Meagan looked better dark skin.” Whether you consider Meagan dark or brown skin, one thing is clear, her noticeably pale complexion raised eyebrows. She’s finally sharing what caused her skin to appear lighter.

“By the grace of God only; I’m about 80% through recovery and regaining my color daily,” she explained in the comments of a video she posted. She described the incident as “painful” and “traumatic.”

“I’d really appreciate you if you wouldn’t continue to spread assumptions and rumors,” she ended the Godly clap back.

Fans have always praised Meagan Good for her flawless and radiant skin so it came as a surprise when she revealed she was having difficulties with her epidermis.

In an 2019 interview and bomb ass spread with Essence, Meagan opened up about the everyday products she uses on her glowing skin.

“Trader Joe’s Spa Face Wash with Tea Tree Oil, Rodan + Fields Redefine A.M. and P.M. creams, a tinted moisturizer on occasion and Olay Cleansing Cloths” make up her routine.

Meagan Good Regaining Her Color After Unlicensed Aesthetician Gave Her A Product That Lightened Her Skin was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

