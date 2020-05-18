Ciara Shows Off Her Perfectly Glowing & Growing Baby Bump… Again

Ciara and Russell Wilson are easily quarantine couple goals. Shortly before the coronavirus hit, Ciara and Russell announced they’re expecting an addition to their family and they’ve been keeping us updated on their lives from the confines of their mansion.

Ci Ci is glowing and growing. She showed off her perfectly rounded baby bump in a golden hour selfie that radiates the power of motherhood.

Ci Ci, whose name came up in this weekend’s Verzuz battle between Ludacris and Nelly, rocks a cowboy hat and black triangle bikini with a sexy black sarong covering her bottom.

Ci Ci has no problem finding the right light to take stunning natural photos as she progresses through her pregnancy.

And if she needs a little help behind the lens, she can count on her hubby to be her photographer.

