CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentGone Viral!

Ciara Shows Off Her Perfectly Glowing & Growing Baby Bump… Again

Ciara showed off her perfectly rounded baby bump in a golden hour selfie that radiates the power of motherhood.

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party

Source: David Crotty / Getty

Ciara and Russell Wilson are easily quarantine couple goals. Shortly before the coronavirus hit, Ciara and Russell announced they’re expecting an addition to their family and they’ve been keeping us updated on their lives from the confines of their mansion.

Ci Ci is glowing and growing. She showed off her perfectly rounded baby bump in a golden hour selfie that radiates the power of motherhood.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Ci Ci, whose name came up in this weekend’s Verzuz battle between Ludacris and Nelly, rocks a cowboy hat and black triangle bikini with a sexy black sarong covering her bottom.

View this post on Instagram

The Bump is Bumpin 🥰

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

 

Ci Ci has no problem finding the right light to take stunning natural photos as she progresses through her pregnancy.

And if she needs a little help behind the lens, she can count on her hubby to be her photographer.

Celebrity Babies That Became Instagram Stars This Year
0 photos

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

 

Ciara Shows Off Her Perfectly Glowing & Growing Baby Bump… Again  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Ciara

More From BlackAmericaWeb
Trending
Photos
Close