Congratulations are in order. Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill and his girlfriend Milano have welcomed a new baby boy.

Coincidentally, it also happened to be Meek’s 33rd birthday (May 6), too. Per 2020 rapper protocol, Meek shared the news of the new arrival on Twitter.

Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift ❤️ — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 6, 2020

“Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift Red heart,” he tweeted.

Meek already had two sons from a previous relationship.

Congratulations to Milano and Meek Mill and their growing family.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Meek Mill, Girlfriend Milano Welcome New Baby Boy was originally published on hiphopwired.com