CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentGossip

Meek Mill, Girlfriend Milano Welcome New Baby Boy

Born Day Blessings!

Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

Source: Ronald Martinez / Getty

Congratulations are in order. Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill and his girlfriend Milano have welcomed a new baby boy.

Coincidentally, it also happened to be Meek’s 33rd birthday (May 6), too. Per 2020 rapper protocol, Meek shared the news of the new arrival on Twitter.

“Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift Red heart,” he tweeted.

Meek already had two sons from a previous relationship.

Congratulations to Milano and Meek Mill and their growing family.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Famous Folks From Philly
12 photos

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

Meek Mill, Girlfriend Milano Welcome New Baby Boy  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Meek Mill

More From BlackAmericaWeb
Trending
Photos
Close