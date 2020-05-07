Judge Dismisses $60M Lawsuit Against Kevin Hart Over Leaked Sex Tape

A federal judge has dismissed a $60 million lawsuit against Kevin Hart and his 2017 sex tape scandal.

We previously reported, Montia Sabbag, the woman who was videotaped with Hart in the sexually suggestive video, sued the comedian for $60 million in damages.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Sabbag believes Hart conspired with his friend Jonathan Todd “JT” Jackson (who was later charged with extortion) to secretly film the encounter.

The sexual liaison went down in a Las Vegas hotel room back in September 2017. Sabbag believes Hart and Jackson hid a camera because the “Jumanji” star wanted to film the encounter and then leak it to increase his public persona and promote his Irresponsible Tour, Complex reported.

She sued for negligence, negligent infliction of emotional distress, and invasion of privacy. Sabbag also demanded a trial by jury.

“Montia is a crime victim. Someone apparently snuck cameras into Kevin Hart’s private hotel suite in Las Vegas and recorded bedroom images of the two of them,” said Sabbag’s attorney Lisa Bloom at a press conference in September. “It is a crime to secretly put cameras in a private place like a hotel room. It is another crime to secretly record people in a private place. It is yet another crime to distribute those images. Montia is the victim of multiple felonies under state and federal laws.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

On Tuesday, a California judge ordered “all claims’ against Hart to be dismissed, arguing that lawsuit was “brought in the wrong venue,” The Blast reports.

“MS. SABBAG had no knowledge that the intimate activity depicted in the VIDEO was being recorded,” Sabbag’s legal team argued in the original complaint. “To the contrary, MS. SABBAG believed that such activity was completely private, and she had a reasonable expectation of her privacy in HART’S private bedroom suite at the COSMOPOLITAN, and she reasonably believed that her privacy was safe and protected at all relevant times.”

Hart, meanwhile, argued that Sabbag never properly served him with legal documents.

In 2017, he posed a clip on Instagram claiming someone was trying to extort him over the sex video. Jackson was later arrested and charged with extortion, but has denied the allegations, per PEOPLE.

A California judge has now ordered the dismissal of the suit without prejudice.

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE