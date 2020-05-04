Cuteness Overload: Chris Brown Shares Adorable Video Of Son Aeko [WATCH]

Weso

Chris Brown’s newest addition to the family Aeko Brown is the most adorable baby!

Breezy posted a video on his Instagram story catching a candid moment of his son in a daze. The cuteness meter has officially just broken.

On a serious note, Aeko Brown summed up how we all feel during this quarantine.

