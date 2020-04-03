Chris Brown Shares Rare Throwback With His Dad

The singer has been getting sentimental lately, posting several sweet videos and pictures of his own kids, daughter Royalty and son Aeko. He has been separated from both his kids over the past several weeks but staying in touch thanks to technology. Most recently, Chris Brown shared an adorable clip of his son smiling sweetly while spending time with the singer’s baby mama, Ammika Harris. The duo are living in Germany and unable to visit the U.S. because of the travel ban. Brown, of course, lives in Los Angeles. According to Hollywood Life, Ammika Harris has been keeping Chris Brown up-to-date with how big their son is getting by sending the singer videos over the past several weeks. They’ve also been staying connected through FaceTime.