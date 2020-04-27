Scripture For The Week “Be Still, God Is In Control”

Evangelist Mary Tillman

PSALM 46:10 (NKJV)

Be still and know that I AM God; I will be exhalted among the nations, I will be exhalted in the earth!

EXPLANATION:

Being still compels us to pay attention to what God is doing and hear Him clearly. Recognize and understand that the LORD our God is in control.

