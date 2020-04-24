@IndiaMonee

After a hiatus, KEM returns with his newest single “Lie To Me” written by himself, alongside Anthony Hamilton, Salaam Remi, and James Poyser.

In an interview on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the grown and sexy singer revealed family life is the best thing to happen to him and there’s never a dull moment in his life.

“Lie To Me” is the first single off his upcoming album, “Devotion”.

Kem Releases New Single ‘Lie To Me’ [LISTEN] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com