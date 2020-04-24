Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentMusic

Kem Releases New Single ‘Lie To Me’ [LISTEN]

After a hiatus, KEM returns with his newest single “Lie To Me” written by himself,  alongside Anthony Hamilton, Salaam Remi, and James Poyser.

In an interview on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the grown and sexy singer revealed family life is the best thing to happen to him and there’s never a dull moment in his life.

“Lie To Me” is the first single off his upcoming album, “Devotion”.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Celebrities From Detroit
12 photos

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Kem Releases New Single ‘Lie To Me’ [LISTEN]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

KEM

More From BlackAmericaWeb
Trending
Photos
Close