WATCH: Anthony Hamilton Goes Viral With All-Star National Anthem

Don’t know about you, but we didn’t get to see Anthony Hamilton‘s rendition of the National Anthem (“Star Spangled Banner”) before Sunday’s NBA All-Star game in Charlotte. Well, apparently he tore it up to the point where it’s going viral.

If you recall, last years version, sung by Fergie went viral, too. But, for all the wrong reasons. Fans are still laughing at her. Po’ thang.

Unlike Fergie, Hamilton may have pleased the crowd in Charlotte, but there was one aspect of the song that didn’t seem to sit well with a member of the band, however.

Check out the reaction below from the brother man on guitar at the end of the song. He obviously heard something he didn’t like.

The dude behind Anthony Hamilton is like, “That’s not what we rehearsed” pic.twitter.com/zDYG8NLcmy — MB (@babyitsmb) February 18, 2019

As far as the All-Star game itself, Team LeBron did it again and is now undefeated in All-Star competition. They picked up their second straight win with a 178-164 victory over Team Giannis, at the 68th NBA All-Star Game at the Spectrum Center on Sunday.

Team Giannis took early control with a 53-37 first quarter, featuring a combined 28 points on 12-for-13 shooting from Bucks teammates Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. Team Giannis led by as many as 20 points, but Team LeBron made it a game with an 18-4 run, fueled by Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal, in the third quarter.

The teams traded leads early in the fourth and it was a three-point game with 4 1/2 minutes to go, but Team LeBron put it away with a 10-2 run featuring five straight points – a step-back 3-pointer over Joel Embiid and an alley-oop dunk from former teammate Kyrie Irving – from LeBron James.

Kia All-Star MVP Kevin Durant led Team LeBron with 31 points on 10-for-15 shooting, scoring 11 (on a perfect 4-for-4 shooting) in the fourth quarter. Nine other members of Team LeBron scored in double-figures.

