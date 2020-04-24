Beyoncé’s Foundation Announces Covid 19 Relief Plan Offering Mental Health Support For Essential Workers

tffhthewriter

Essential workers have been on the front lines against the fight to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus and international superstar Beyoncé and her BEYGood Foundation have created a plan to say thanks.

On Thursday (Apr 23), Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD Foundation announced that it has partnered with Jack Dorsey’s #startsmall initiative to provide $6 million in funding to organizations providing mental wellness services to essential workers, through a key national partnership with UCLA. In addition to mental health services, the partnership will offer personal wellness care including testing and medical services, food supplies, and food deliveries, both during and after the crisis.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

According to the announcement, this plan holds a special place in the “Nice” singer’s heart due to African-Americans comprising a disproportionate number of workers in these indispensable occupations, resulting in the need of mental health support and personal wellness care.

The announcement comes one week after Beyoncé lent her voice to encourage fans to stay at home while speaking out about the health disparities affecting Black and Brown communities during her recent appearance at the One World: Together At Home special.

“Black Americans disproportionately belong to these essential parts of the workforce that do not have the luxury of working from home,” Beyoncé said. “And African-American communities at large have been severely affected in this crisis.”

As previously reported, Bey opened up her video by taking the time to honor those essential staffers who continue to do their job even in the face of infection.

“To the doctors, the nurses, and other health care workers who are away from their families, taking care of ours, we continue to pray for your safety,” Beyoncé continued. “To those in the food industry, delivery workers, mail carriers, and sanitation employees, who are working so that we can be safe in our homes, we thank you for your selfless service.”

The initiative is also partnering with the National Alliance in Mental Illness (NAMI) to offer local support in Houston, New York, New Orleans, and Detroit. Personal wellness support will aid the following organizations; United Memorial Medical Center, Bread of Life, Mathew 25, and others.

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Beyoncé’s Foundation Announces Covid 19 Relief Plan Offering Mental Health Support For Essential Workers was originally published on hiphopwired.com