Coronavirus Update: Groups Push For Action On Racial Disparities Of Pandemic

The NAACP, National African American Tobacco Prevention Network and Council on Black Health are requesting specific actions by the U.S. government to address the racial disparities and disproportionate impact the pandemic has had on the black community. Among their list of goals are mobile COVID-19 testing in underserved communities, data on race and location and increased federal minimum wage.

Business & Politics

Administration officials are working to draft the executive order suspending immigration to the United States that Trump tweeted about late Monday night. The order, which Trump says is in response to the pandemic, is expected to temporarily halt the issuance of new green cards and work visas — steps that had been in place since the coronavirus has affected the country.

Leaders on Capitol Hill have come to an agreement on a new $450 billion small business relief package. House members have been asked to arrive in Washington, DC no later than 10 a.m. ET Thursday to vote.

More than 300 Amazon workers across at least 50 facilities have signed up to take part in a “mass call out” starting today and the rest of the week to raise awareness about lack of protections for employees who continue to work during the pandemic.

States

In opposition to health officials, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is making plans to reopen businesses across the state this weekend amid the pandemic. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says she is exploring legal options for the city. The state that now experiencing an increase in the death rate caused by coronavirus.

In Wisconsin, officials have identified seven people who appear to have contracted the coronavirus through activities related to the April 7 election in Wisconsin. Six of the cases involve Milwaukee voters and one is a Milwaukee poll worker. Advocates in the state are accelerating their push for mail-in voting.

Texas Lt. Gov Dan Patrick is under fire for recent comments on reopening the economy amid a pandemic. After suggesting that he and other elderly citizens might be willing to die to save the economy, he added “there are more important things than living. And that’s saving this country for my children, and my grandchildren and saving this country for all of us.”

Our Community