Hate It Or Love It? ‘Saved By The Bell’ Reboot Trailer Released [VIDEO]

BOSSIP has previously reported that Saved By The Bell was coming back as reboot under some very problematic pretenses. Zack Morris is now the governor of California, likely a douchebag which is a far-cry from real life governor Gavin Newsom but we digress.

Zack has closed down a bunch of inner-city schools where Black and brown kids were to be educated and now his alma mater Bayside High has to pick up an influx of new students. You pick up what they’re puttin’ down?

AC Slater and Jessie Spano are still around with Mario Lopez reprising his role as a now-gym teacher and we’re not exactly sure what Elizabeth Berkley is doing but she’s definitely there.

Peep the trailer below. Looks kinda funny to be honest…

