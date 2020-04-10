John P. Kee’s Creative Idea For Quarantined Easter Day Church Service [VIDEO]

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Today, we checked in with John P. Kee to see how he’s doing in quarantine and he gave us some encouraging words to follow during these tough times (re: coronavirus). He also talked about his creative idea for his Easter Day service this Sunday.

