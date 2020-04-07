Ohio Man Arrested After Defying Stay-At-Home Order In Viral Video Of Street Party

Police arrested the Ohio man behind a YouTube video showing himself and others defying the coronavirus lockdown at a street party in Cincinnati.

In a clip that has gone viral, Rashaan Davis, 25, can be heard narrating the large gathering on Friday night, showing some folks standing on cars and dancing to music. The following day he was arrested and charged with violating Ohio Gov. Mike Dewine’s “stay-at-home” order, officials said.

“This is how we do it in my city, man,” Davis says in one of the videos. “We don’t give a [expletive] about this coronavirus.”

Police documents state Davis not only violated the quarantine order, he also encouraged others to defy the government.

“In the video, (Davis) narrates a video of himself and others openly defying the order, causing even greater risk of contamination during this national health crisis,” the documents state. “At the time of his arrest, there were over 55 thousand views of the post.”

Documents state police requested a high bond for Davis, cincinatti.com reports.

According to the police report, Davis “publicly acknowledged the COVID-19 pandemic and incited others to violate the stay-at-home order via a ten minute YouTube posting.”

Police accuse Davis (and others in the clip) of openly defying the stay-at-home order, wlwt.com reports.

At the time of his arrest, Davis’ video had more than 55,000 views.

Individuals who continue to hold large gatherings may be hit with fines or arrests, the Cincinnati Police Department said.

Gov. DeWine announced Thursday that Ohio’s stay-at-home order has been extended through 11:59 p.m. May 1.

