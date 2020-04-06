Ohio Mom Goes Viral For Her Creative Snacks For Kids!

@ACThePlug

A Cleveland mother mother, Constance Alexander, went viral Sunday evening for turning her son Apollo’s snacks and meals into art. TheShadeRoom says Alexander had to stop working due to Ohio’s stay at home order, but is using her time purposely to teach and bond with her son. Nice job, mom!

Finally a break from all the bad news we’ve experienced since the COVID-19 outbreak!

Check out her cute quarantine snacks for kids below! What creative things have you come up with for your kids? Let us know in the comments.

