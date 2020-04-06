NFL Star Jameis Winston Ties The Knot During Coronavirus Lockdown

Free agent NFL quarterback Jameis Winston reportedly married his longtime girlfriend in a private ceremony at their palatial home in Odessa, Florida.

According to TMZ, Winston and his now wife, Breion Allen were supposed to tie the knot during a big, lavish event in front of a slew of family and friends from around the country. Considering the COVID-19 outbreak, however, Winston and Allen decided to call an audible.

On March 27, the couple moved forward with the ceremony with the help of an officiant held in a lavishly decorated backyard.

“A week when nothing was going as planned,” Allen said, according to the celebrity news outlet. “Our initial wedding had just been postponed and I was in a funk. But [Jameis] came through and put together a beautiful intimate ceremony in the privacy of our own home.”

That home is a 5,400 square foot, Mediterranean-style mansion said to be worth nearly $1.2 million and features a winding staircase, music room, and a first floor master bedroom with Jacuzzi tub, according to The Tampa Bay Times.

Winston and Allen have known one another since high school and have been officially dating for years. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal caller popped the question back in 2018, just months before the couple had their first child together.

