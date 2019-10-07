Cincinnati City Councilman Chris Seelbach wants to propose a law that would prevent discrimination against natural hair and hairstyles in relation to race. The Councilman told the Cincinnati Enquirer, “People of color have been forced to regard natural and popular hairstyles – such as bantu knots, box braids, cornrows, dreadlocks, or Afros – as liabilities in the workplace, housing and public accommodations.”

The law would allow the city to investigate complaints of discrimination against natural hair and hairstyles. If discrimination is found, there is a fine of up to $1000.00 (a $100.00 per day) until the discriminatory practice is corrected. There will be a public discussion on the proposal scheduled for Tuesday with the City Council’s Arts, Youth & Inclusion Committee. The council will vote on a decision on Wednesday.

Earlier this year, California passed The Crown Act, a law preventing discrimination for natural hair. NYC released an anti-hair discrimination guideline for people of color and then banned discrimination against natural hair and hairstyles.

It’s great to see that states and cities are standing up to protect people of color and allow them the freedom to wear their hairstyles in the manner they choose. Historically, Black people have been inhibited from wearing the hairstyle of their choice in public and live in the fear of being turned down from a job for rocking their natural tresses.

We are just moving towards a time where all natural hair textures, particularly Type 4 are being catered to in society and seen more in ads. It’s time for workplaces to follow suit.

Cincinnati Might Be Outlawing Natural Hair Discrimination was originally published on hellobeautiful.com