An Indian couple made headlines this month after naming their newborn twins born during this global pandemic, Covid and Corona, after the COVID-19/Coronavirus.

Watch GRIFF’s prayer up top as he says a prayer over their social lives, their future classmates and more…

This Indian couple in the city of Raipur have gone viral for naming their newborn twins Corona and Covid. I pray they grow up to impact the world positively.#COVID19Pandemic pic.twitter.com/31gNtvlKOQ — Rep. Ben Igbakpa (@benigbakpa) April 3, 2020

GRIFF's Prayer For The Family Who Named Their Newborn Twins, Covid & Corona [VIDEO]

