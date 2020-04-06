Willie Moore Jr Show
GRIFF’s Prayer For The Family Who Named Their Newborn Twins, Covid & Corona [VIDEO]

An Indian couple made headlines this month after naming their newborn twins born during this global pandemic, Covid and Corona, after the COVID-19/Coronavirus. 

Watch GRIFF’s prayer up top as he says a prayer over their social lives, their future classmates and more…

GRIFF’s Prayer For The Family Who Named Their Newborn Twins, Covid & Corona [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

