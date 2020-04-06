Family Of R. Kelly’s Girlfriend, Joycelyn Savage, Against His Jail Release Due To Coronavirus

R. Kelly’s attorney, Steven Greenberg, filed a motion last week seeking to have the disgraced singer released from jail due to COVID-19 concerns.

As previously reported… Kelly wants to be released on bond, and says he’s willing to wear electronic monitoring. If the motion is granted, he intends to live with his girlfriend, Joycelyn Savage, at an apartment in Chicago that is located near an outdoor shopping mall, according to The Blast.

Savage is currently living in a modest apartment which is 11 minutes from the Trump Tower Chicago, where the couple used to live with their ex-girlfriend Azriel Clary.

Prosecutors have previously opposed Kelly’s release, deeming him a danger to society — and young girls, which is why his request seeking house arrest and release to a location near a mall is being met with a side-eye by Kelly critics.

Meanwhile, Joycelyn’s parents want him to stay in jail.

The Savage family attorney, Gerald Griggs, says if Kelly is released, it would place Joycelyn “back into the hands of a predator,” and also put her at risk to potentially be infected by COVID-19, TMZ reports.

A judge has yet to rule on the singer’s recent motion.

According to R. Kelly’s attorney, the R&B hitmaker is practicing “social distancing” at Chicago’s federal jail to avoid the deadly coronavirus.

“I think it’s fair to say that he’s trying to follow the same advice as the rest of us, and be smart, and you know, stay away from others,” Greenberg told Vulture. “He’s practicing whatever level of social distancing you can practice in jail.”

Adding, “He’s concerned because he’s in probably the worst possible situation, in terms of social distancing, that you could be in.”

Kelly’s coronavirus concern comes after convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein tested positive for the virus in prison.

Greenberg notes that social-distancing is impossible in the jail, as soap is only available to inmates who can afford to buy it from the commissary — and the only bottle of hand sanitizer is labeled, “STAFF ONLY,” TMZ reports.

“No matter what steps they take the sanitation will be substandard, the risk of an internal pandemic at the MCC is great,” said Greenberg.

R. Kelly currently awaiting trial on sex-abuse and racketeering charges. His upcoming video arraignment for his latest indictment in Brooklyn Federal Court was postponed until April 30 due to coronavirus. He has maintained his innocence.

