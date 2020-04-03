Baby Phat Drops ‘Courtside Capsule’ Collection + Launches COVID-19 Initiative

Baby Phat has announced the launch of a food distribution initiative that will provide meals for families affected by the global coronavirus crisis.

Former supermodel and Baby Phat founder Kimora Lee Simmons, along with her daughters, Ming Lee and Aoki Lee, donated 150,000 meals via the Freedom Shield Foundation, with an additional 160,000 meals scheduled for next week, Complex reports.

America now has the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 of any country in the world, with at least 243,729 infected, and 6,164 deaths related to the virus. All states but Wyoming have reported deaths.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

“It’s like watching a slow-moving hurricane across the country, where you know the path that it’s taking. Why not deploy the national resources and just stay ahead of the hurricane?” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday, noting that the state has about six days left before it runs out of ventilators, MSN.com reports.

“It’s very simple: A person comes into the ICU unit. They need the ventilator, or they die. It’s that basic proposition,” he added.

In New York, 2,468 people have reportedly died from the virus.

Baby Phat and the Freedom Shield Foundation will support other nonprofits with food distribution service within their communities, including NYC, where Kimora once called home with her ex-husband Russell Simmons.

The initiative aims to provide assistance to families that are struggling to feed their kids due to COVID-19-related school closures, layoffs and furloughs.

Customers can support the initiative by shopping the flash event at Baby Phat’s website starting Friday (April 3). For each item purchased, the brand will make a donation to the Freedom Shield Foundation.

The initiative also coincides with Baby Phat’s “Courtside Capsule” collection launch with Foot Locker.

“This is a real girl power story,” Kimora said in a press release. “Ming Lee and Aoki Lee inspire me constantly, because they’re so connected to the way girls and women are dressing today; and cute dresses with cool kicks reign supreme. Baby Phat has always been designed by and for women, and we’ve always bridged ‘feminine’ and ‘sporty.’ That’s what makes Foot Locker such a perfect partner, they have their finger on the pulse of how women dress today because they’ve always cared about women! They understand that this is about lifestyle.”

You can shop the limited-edition collection at Foot Locker’s website.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE