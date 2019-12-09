Kimora Lee Simmons Launches Baby Phat Holiday Collection And Online Store

Kimora Lee (Simmons) Leissner has dropped a new Baby Phat collection right in time for Christmas.

The former supermodel founded the iconic brand in the early-2000’s with then-husband Russell Simmons.

As noted by PEOPLE, Simmons Leissner exited from her role as Creative Director in 2010, as it had been reported at the time that the company became a part of the Kellwood Company. But the label was relaunched Friday on babyphat.com with 16 nostalgic pieces, including velour tracksuits and bedazzled tank tops, ranging from $80 to $300, the outlet reports.

Kimora’s teenage daughters, Aoki Lee, 17, and Ming Lee, 19, (whom she shares with Simmons) star in the campaign, images you can peep via the Instagram embeds below.

Back in June, Baby Phat dropped a Forever 21 collaborative collection that sold out online within 24 hours.

Y'all feel old yet? Look at the Baby Phat babies, Ming Lee and Aoki Lee ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hMhB5VmutX — Mercedez (@MercedezUAZ2) December 6, 2019

The new Baby Phat roll out will expand its offering in the near future, adding windbreakers, overside hoodies, tees, and knitwear to the mix, per Complex.

“OG Baby Phat was a movement—it changed everything for urban women who until then were totally unrepresented and overlooked in 80s/90s fashion,” said Kimora. “Baby Phat gave a lot of women—especially women of color—a voice and freedom of expression. Now my girls are grown, and we have the chance to celebrate the Baby Phat lifestyle with not only nostalgic Gen Xers, but millennials, xennials and centennials that weren’t even born the first time around. Now they get to be a part of that legacy.”

When she announced the relaunch in March, Kimora noted that it would be a family effort with her daughters “taking the reigns.”

“Here we are again, 20 years later in 2019, and now [my daughters] are with me taking the reigns,” she told PEOPLE at the time. “This is a woman-owned company, run by me and my daughters. I’ve been in fashion for 30 years. But now it’s about passing the torch from one to the next.”

Aoki and Ming also gushed about taking the brand to the next level.

“Aoki and I grew up walking the runway at the close of our mom’s New York Fashion Week shows,” Ming Lee said in a statement. “We’ve spent so much of our lives with this brand – it’s so cool to bring a fresh approach and to be able to create something for how women and girls dress today. Athleisure got too basic – style got diluted – this is about refreshing the streetwear our mom invented.”

Her sister added, “From the first day we announced that there was a Baby Phat relaunch in the works [in March], we have had women clamoring for new tracksuits via comments and DMs on Instagram – or begging us to restock our capsule collab,” Aoki said in a statement. “There’s so much passion – we take all the feedback to heart. We get to interact with Baby Phat fans in a way the brand never got to do before.”

You can check out the Baby Phath holiday 2019 campaign starring Ming and Aoki below. The pieces are available now at the brand’s newly launched online store.

